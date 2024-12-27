Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

ISLAMABAD: As the capital is rife with rumours that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan might be placed under house arrest and be shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ex-prime minister on Thursday categorically said he would not accept any such offer no matter what.

“Khan has made it clear that all political prisoners be released and if they want to keep him in jail, then keep him in prison but he will not go on house arrest,” Aleema Khan said, while quoting PTI founding chairman outside Adiala Jail.

She said that after knowing that rumours had been spread he [Khan] would be shifted to Bani Gala or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan made it clear that he will not accept house arrest or be moved from jail. If they wanted to release him [Khan], he would face his cases and would prove himself innocent then he would come out from jail. He would not come out of jail to go on house arrest, she said quoting Khan.

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Aleema Khan said that Khan expressed concern over the reported air strike carried out by Pakistani jets near the Pak-Afghan border and said Pakistan’s economic development is linked to peace in Afghanistan.

“Such actions in Afghanistan will destroy peace in Pakistan as well as have a direct impact on the country’s economy,” she said, while quoting Khan.

To a question about the withdrawal of the call of movement for halting remittances from overseas after the initiation of negotiation between PTI and the government from Khan, she said Khan made it clear the remittance campaign would only end once the government addressed Khan’s two key demands: the release of PTI workers and the formation of a judicial commission, comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Earlier, a special court adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi till December 30 due to the absence of lawyers. Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, adjourned the case due to the absence of defence lawyer and could not record statements of the prosecution witnesses.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court and his wife appeared before the court.

Arshad Tabrez, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer appeared before the court but a request on behalf of Khan’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar and Faisal Mufti have been filed before the court, seeking adjournment of hearing due to their personal commitments. The court approved Khan’s lawyers’ requests.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 30th. The same court on December 12 indicted Khan and his wife in the same case.

During the previous hearing, the prosecutor submitted a list of 23 witnesses before the court.

The case was initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, in light of the NAB Amendments, the FIA took over the case and filed its challan in September this year.

