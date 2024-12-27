AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-27

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

Rizwan Bhatti Published 27 Dec, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a framework for collateral & counterparty eligibility for monetary policy lending operations and Modaraba Based Financing Facilities aimed to further strengthen risk mitigation measures.

Based on duration and volatility estimates, SBP will apply the haircuts on the market value of government securities (determined using the applicable benchmark, ie, PKRV or PKFRV or PKISRV) offered as collateral for availing financing under its monetary policy lending operations or Financing Facilities including OMO-Injections and Ceiling Facility.

For the past one-year Sukuk were being issued in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and these securities were not being accepted for the Monetary Policy Lending Operations and Modaraba Based Financing Facilities. This framework will set the valuation of these Sukuks for the Monetary Policy Lending Operations and Modaraba Based Financing Facilities.

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

Applicable haircut on up to 3-months Maturity (Residual) Buckets will be 0.2 percent, 3–6-month Maturity (Residual) Buckets 0.4 percent, 6 to 9 months at 0.6 percent, 9-month to one year 1 percent, 1–3 years 2 percent, 3–5 years 3.5 percent, 5-7 years a haircut of 5 percent, 7–10 years 7 percent and a haircut of 10 percent will be applicable on Maturity (Residual) Buckets of above 10-year.

In addition, Floating Rate instruments with quarterly coupon/rental will be subject to haircut of up to 3-month maturity bucket. Floating Rate instruments with semiannual coupon/rental will be subject to haircut of 3 to 6-month maturity bucket.

The SBP has issued a counterparty eligibility criteria for the purpose of extending financing under its Monetary Policy Lending Operations or Financing Facilities (OMO-Injections and Ceiling Facility).

As counterparty eligibility criteria the institution must be a regulated entity of the SBP and the institution must maintain a Current Account with SBP–BSC. The institution shall be a part of Pakistan Real Time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM).

Institutions compliant with all of the requirements will be classified into three groups including “Regular Participants,” “Watchlist Participants,” and “Ineligible Institutions.” Each category has distinct criteria and implications for participation in SBP’s lending operations and financing facilities.

Institutions that meet the minimum solvency and liquidity requirements set by SBP will be classified as “Regular Participants.” These institutions must fulfill the following conditions: Solvency Requirements: The Minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (MCR), Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), and Leverage Ratio as prescribed by the SBP.

Liquidity Requirements: Institutions must meet the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as per the SBP guidelines. These institutions will continue to have full access to the SBP’s financial facilities without restrictions.

Institutions that fail to comply with the solvency and liquidity requirements will be placed on the “Watchlist.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP sukuk MPC PSX Modaraba Based Financing Facilities Monetary policy lending operations

Comments

200 characters

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories