Benazir beacon of hope for the marginalised: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th martyrdom anniversary, commemorating her unparalleled sacrifices, unwavering leadership, and enduring legacy for Pakistan.

He emphasized that her life was an embodiment of courage, resilience, and hope for millions of Pakistanis, rooted deeply in the vision of her father, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founding leader of the PPP.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not just a political figure but a beacon of hope for the marginalized, the oppressed, and the forgotten. Her unwavering commitment to her father’s vision of an egalitarian and prosperous Pakistan remains an inspiration for all of us.

Like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she believed in the power of the people and the importance of empowering workers, farmers, and the underprivileged as a cornerstone for national progress. Her philosophy of reconciliation, consultation, and understanding diverse perspectives laid the foundation for a forward-looking Pakistan,” he said.

