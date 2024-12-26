Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy next year

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set to host ICC event after 28 years, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule to be hosted by Pakistan from 19th February to 10th March, 2025.

Karachi and Rawalpindi to host three matches each of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to host at least four matches. Four matches will be hosted by Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Defending champions Pakistan will begin their campaign on 19th February in Karachi.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host a minimum of four matches. All matches will begin at 2pm local time.

The tournament will kick-off with a Group- A fixture involving Defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, 19th February. The second group match of Pakistan will be against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday, 23rd February. The hosts will play their third and final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on Thursday, 27th February.

Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa are placed in Group-B.

The top two sides from each group will play the semi-finals, with the first semi-final scheduled at the DICS on Tuesday, 4th March. The second semi-final will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 5th March. Both the semi-finals have been allotted reserve days as well.

The final of the marquee event is scheduled on Sunday, 9th March, with the venue, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium or Dubai’s Dubai International Cricket Stadium, to be confirmed closer to the match. 10th March will be the reserve day for the final.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket.”

Naqvi said, “Hosting the Champions Trophy is a significant milestone for Pakistan, highlighting our commitment to promoting cricket at the highest level and showcasing our capabilities as a premier event organizer. We are dedicated to ensuring that this tournament will be a memorable experience for players, officials, and fans alike. Pakistan is elated to welcome the world to the Champions Trophy, and we look forward to extending our renowned hospitality to all.”

Rizwan said, “Our country is known for its great hospitality and I am sure the fans will not only support our team, but also appreciate the performances of other teams.”

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule:

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

