Dec 26, 2024
Pakistan

Naqvi praises services of Pope for social, economic justice

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2024
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with Archbishop Germano Penemote, the Ambassador of the Holy See (Vatican City) in Islamabad Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Interior Minister also apprised the ambassador regarding his visit to Vatican City.

Mohsin Naqvi extended Christmas greetings to Archbishop Germano Penemote and expressed good wishes for Pope Francis and the Christian community. He stated that his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City was extremely pleasant.

Mohsin Naqvi praised Pope Francis’s services for social and economic justice and humanity, and commended his efforts for peace in the world. Interior Minister said that his visit to Vatican City and meeting with Pope Francis are still fresh in his memory.

He highlighted that Pope Francis took a courageous stance on the Palestine issue, which was appreciated by everyone. He emphasized that there is an excellent opportunity to further enhance relations between Vatican City and Pakistan.

