ITP, ICCI sign MoU to tackle environmental pollution

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move towards promoting a cleaner and healthier environment, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The agreement aims to tackle environmental pollution and safeguard public health in the capital.

The MoU was signed by ITP Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and ICCI representative Ahsan Bakhtawari.

Under this agreement, the ITP will intensify efforts to control pollution caused by vehicles as part of its “Green and Clean Islamabad” project. The ITP will also conduct various awareness initiatives, including tree-planting campaigns, with the active participation of the Islamabad business community.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk emphasised the role of the ITP’s special patrol squads, which will focus on key areas and boulevards across the city. These squads will regularly monitor vehicles and impose fines on those contributing to environmental pollution.

The collaboration between the ITP and ICCI is aimed at ensuring a cleaner environment for the residents of Islamabad while prioritising public health and raising awareness about environmental issues.

