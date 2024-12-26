Azma pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Father of the Nation is our role model, and celebrating his services in just one day is insufficient.

“Today, all provincial ministers and the bureaucracy are together paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. It is easy to kill, or burn, but giving people happiness is very difficult. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is serving the public day and night, just like her father,” Azma said while addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the birthday of the PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif and Christmas on Wednesday.

Azma Bokhari disclosed that the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing back the culture of Punjab. “As the Minister of Culture, I am making efforts to revive Punjab’s culture. In this regard, we have formed a committee. We will restore the vibrancy of every theatre and arts council in Punjab. Programmes will be organized in all the arts councils of Punjab,” she added.

Azma maintained that today marks the birthday of my two leaders, Mian Nawaz Sharif, who at 75, is still working tirelessly for the service of the nation, doing more work than any of us. Today, we have celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a grand way. For a long time, there has been no work on Punjab’s culture; now there is a dire need to promote it. According to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, we must promote culture. Not just on December 25, but we will focus extensively on culture every coming day. Today, on the occasion of Christmas, it is a moment of joy for our minority brothers and sisters. We must showcase the beautiful and peaceful face of Pakistan to the entire world. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a developed Punjab will be visible globally, she added.

She also mentioned that a large project named “Suthra Punjab” has been launched. Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub is doing a lot of work to promote sports. A player became the Prime Minister of Pakistan, but he played with the country itself. Minister for minorities Rumesh Singh Arora is also working hard for the betterment of minorities, she said.

During the ceremony, Azma Bokhari and other members of the provincial cabinet cut three separate cakes in honour of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif’s birthdays, and Christmas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024