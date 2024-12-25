AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Sports

Fire, M Gaston Gimenez agree to terminate contract

Reuters Published December 25, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Chicago Fire and midfielder Gaston Gimenez, who played for the club for the past five years, reached an agreement to terminate his contract on Tuesday.

Gimenez, 33, joined the Fire in 2020 as a designated player after playing nearly a decade in his native Argentina.

He had one goal and three assists in 29 appearances (18 starts) for Chicago this past season. In 125 career matches with the club (104 starts), Gimenez contributed four goals and 11 assists.

The Fire are under new direction after hiring former US men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter to be their head coach and director of football.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

“We thank Gaston for his contributions to the Fire and wish him and his family well for the future,” Berhalter said in a statement.

“This move was made to allow Gaston to pursue a new challenge while providing the club with greater roster flexibility as we look to strengthen the squad for the 2025 season.”

Gimenez is of Paraguayan descent and switched sporting nationalities from Argentina to Paraguay in 2020.

