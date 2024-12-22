AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
Sports

Zheng Qinwen to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen will kick off her 2025 season at the Grand Slam next month after deciding to skip the United Cup mixed team tournament starting this week, the 22-year-old said.

Zheng was beaten in the final of the year’s first major by Aryna Sabalenka in January but enjoyed a successful campaign, claiming the Paris Olympics gold medal and WTA Tour titles in Tokyo and Palermo.

The Chinese player, who was runner-up at the Wuhan Open and the WTA Finals, competed in 68 matches this season.

Zheng beats Paolini to march into WTA Finals semis

“After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery, and good training to get ready for the new season,” Zheng said on Instagram.

“I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly. “Still, I’m so excited to be back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks.”

China start their campaign in the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup in Perth against Brazil on Friday with Gao Xinyu as their number one women’s player.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 12.

Zheng Qinwen Paris Olympics gold medal

Zheng Qinwen to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

