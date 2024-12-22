Annual report highlights PFA’s success

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected over 1,026,000 units during the calendar year 2024 leading to the closure of more than 3,130 units for severe violations, while over 108,000 outlets faced fines for substandard arrangements. Additionally, 1,034 legal cases were registered against offenders.

Milk & meat inspections were a key focus. The PFA tested 3.58 billion liters of milk, discarding 2.05 million liters found to be adulterated. Similarly, 13.43 million kilograms of meat were inspected with 415,000 kilograms deemed unsafe and disposed it off. Crackdown extended to other food products, with 121,000 liters of used oil, 124,000 kg of adulterated spices, 115,000 liters of substandard water, and 19,000 kg of low-quality lentils confiscated and discarded.

Year saw remarkable performance growth compared to 2023. Operations increased by 83.37%, fines surged by 95.22%, and business closures rose by 62.65%. Registered cases saw a 72% rise, reflecting intensified efforts against violators. Enhanced milk and meat safety initiatives resulted in a substantial improvement in quality with meat discards increasing by 31.92%.

Public awareness campaigns were central to the Punjab Food Authority's efforts. Initiatives such as the School Nutrition Program, Eat Safe Food, and Eat Safe Kids & Eat Safe Women emphasized the importance of healthy eating and nutrition. An animated series for children and mosque collaborations highlighted the consequences of food adulteration, fostering a culture of food safety.

The PFA also introduced innovative measures to strengthen food quality monitoring. A specialized wing for oil and ghee quality checks was established, alongside a fully operational district office in Murree to address food safety for tourists. Meat Safety Task Forces and Dairy Safety Teams ensured traceability and compliance while the Nutrition Guide Plan launched during Ramadan provided the public with nutritious meal options.

Director General PFA Asim Javed affirmed that Punjab Food Authority remains unwavering in its commitment to public health. “Adulteration & counterfeit mafias will not be tolerated in Punjab. Our actions are aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision of ensuring safe, high-quality food for all,” he stated.

