Women farmers lead nutrition revolution with zinc-enriched wheat in Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI: Women farmers in rural areas of Sindh and Punjab are driving a nutritional revolution by cultivating bio-fortified zinc-enriched wheat, improving household health and financial stability. After receiving training on its benefits, these women have incorporated the nutrient-rich crop into their diets, tackling zinc deficiencies and promoting overall well-being, experts say.

Pakistan achieved a milestone with a bumper harvest of nearly 15 million metric tons of zinc-enriched wheat in the last cropping season, boosting food security and offering a path to healthier communities. Efforts to train and empower women farmers played a key role in this success.

Over 4,730 small holder farmers, including 3,135 women (66% of the total), participated in training programmes across nine districts during the 2024-2025 cropping season, these programmes focused on modern farming techniques, seed procurement, crop management, and the prevention of harvest losses, while also emphasizing nutrition education. For many women, this marked the first time they gained access to the knowledge and resources needed to enhance their yields and improve their families’ well-being.

“I learned about zinc-enriched wheat Akbar 2019 during a training session organized by HarvestPlus in my village,” said Naseem, a farmer from Khanewal district. “Following the training, I cultivated Akbar 2019 and achieved a yield of 2,400 kilograms per acre, compared to 1,600 kilograms from conventional varieties. This has not only boosted my income but also ensured my family consumes nutritious food daily.”

Another farmer, Sultana Bibi from Burewala, shared how subsidized seeds and training on zinc-enriched wheat cultivation helped her achieve better yields and financial stability. “We now save seeds for the next season and share our knowledge with neighbours, encouraging them to adopt zinc-enriched wheat,” she said.

The introduction of zinc-enriched wheat is particularly important for addressing malnutrition. Zinc is an essential nutrient for immune function, growth, and development. Its deficiency, linked to stunted growth and increased vulnerability to infections, remains widespread in Pakistan. Integrating bio-fortified crops into diets can significantly improve health outcomes.

