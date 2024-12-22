Thar Foundation launches skill development programme for women

KARACHI: Thar Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a transformative skill development programme for women in the Tharparkar region.

Thar Foundation, the CSR wing of Thar Block II entities, has signed this MoU with the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). The MoU focuses on empowering and equipping Thari women with cutting and stitching skills to meet export standards in Pakistan’s garment industry.

Under this programme, seasoned industry trainers will annually train multiple batches of women, offering hands-on guidance and industry insights. To date, 49 trainees have enrolled gaining expertise that aligns with the demands of the export garment market.

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC and Thar Foundation said, “This collaborative effort is a testament to our commitment to empowering and enhancing the livelihoods of the community of Thar. By partnering with STEVTA and SAF, we aim to unlock economic opportunities for local women and contribute to Pakistan’s growing garment sector.”

Munawar Ali Mithani, Managing Director of STEVTA said, “This MoU marks a significant first step in fostering collaboration among key stakeholders for the development of technical education and vocational training in Sindh”.

Zafar Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Shahid Afridi Foundation said, “Through our partnership with Thar Foundation and STEVTA, SAF is transforming lives by empowering people with skills development programme.”

