Gold prices soar

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2024 02:57am

KARACHI: Gold prices bounced back with a huge gain on Saturday following the global market’s noticeable recovery, traded said.

As the weekend trade closed, gold gained value by Rs2, 100 and Rs1, 800, selling for Rs273, 400 per tola and Rs234, 396 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value sprang up by $21, trading at $2, 622 per ounce with silver standing at $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

The open market may offer gold and silver at different rates comparing to those announced by the association.

