AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-21

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The government has suspended Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of three power Generation Companies (Gencos) after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ire against the officials who created hurdles in disposal of dead assets of Gencos, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The three CEOs who have been suspended are (i) Abdul Vakeel, CEO, JPCL(Genco-1) ;(ii) Junaid Ahmed Baig (Genco-II) and (iii) Sabeeh Uz Zaman Faruqi (Genco-III).

Last week, while presiding over a high level meeting on IGCEP, Prime Minister directed Minister Power Awais Khan Leghari to suspend the officials involved in delaying the disposal of dead assets of all redundant GENCOs and absorption/retirement of HR as per already issued directions of the Prime Minister.

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

The Prime Minister also directed Power Division to dispose-off dead assets of all the redundant CENCOS through open auction with live media coverage, according to previously issued directives of the PMO.

Sources in GHCL told this scribe that Power Division through a letter May 7, 2024, conveyed directions to appoint State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) approved evaluators to assess or verify the base value of scrapped plants located at various sites and initiate the disposal process in a transparent manner.

The CEOs were required to promptly initiate the process, which has not been done so far, despite lapse of seven months.

“Had the evaluation been carried out in timely manner, rest of the requisite activities would have been undertaken by the due deadline of December 31, 2024,” the sources added.

The Prime Minister during his review of power sector on December 13, 2024, expressed his displeasure at the delay in the disposal of GENCOs assets and directed that the delinquent officers be suspended from service and disciplinary proceedings initiated against them.

In view of the Prime Minister’s directives, the Board of Directors (BoDs) of the three Gencos were asked to place services of their CEOs under suspension with immediate effect and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him, under intimation to this Division.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL), who is boss of all the three Gencos, told this scribe that these CEOs have been suspended on the directions of Prime Minister.

He maintained that these officers have been accused of not selling the scrap of old Gencos, adding that Boards of the three Gencos were directed to suspend them which they complied with.

Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation has also conveyed displeasure at CEO GHCL for failing to play his role.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP power sector Power Division Gencos IGCEP PM Shehbaz Sharif Awais Leghari GHCL CEOs power generation companies Gencos CEOs Gencos assets

Comments

200 characters

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories