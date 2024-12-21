AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-21

JI says to hold protest demos against water shortage

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has lashed out at the ruling PPP for failing to address the megacity’s worsening water crisis, announcing protests for today to pressure the Sindh government into an immediate action.

The JI is holding protests at the city’s 15 major points today (Saturday),” against the relentless civic crisis including water shortage, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday.

Joined by senior party leaders and representatives of affected cooperative housing societies, he accused the PPP government of neglecting Karachi despite its significant revenue contributions to the national and provincial economy.

“Over the past five months, Karachi has contributed Rs1,110 billion to the national exchequer, marking a 20 percent increase from last year. Yet, the city that provides 42 percent of national taxes, 54 percent of exports and 96 percent of Sindh’s revenue, is denied its most basic right — water,” he stated.

He blamed the PPP government in Sindh for Karachi’s severe water shortages. He highlighted repeated leaks in main water supply lines and the incompetence surrounding the K4 water project. “The K4 project, initially planned for 650 million gallons water per day, was reduced to just 260 million gallons due to PPP’s ineptitude,” he blamed.

He also condemned the growing influence of the water tanker “mafia”, allegedly facilitated by Karachi’s water corporation. “A water tanker that costs Rs2,000 is now sold for Rs7,000, and the one priced at Rs4,000 has skyrocketed to Rs12,000,” he revealed, calling for an increase in Karachi’s water quota to curb the megacity’s reliance on tankers.

Zafar further linked the tanker “mafia” to deaths on the city’s roads, holding them accountable for 150 of the 750 road traffic fatalities this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI water shortage JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

JI says to hold protest demos against water shortage

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories