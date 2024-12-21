Rising traffic accidents

Deaths in traffic accidents have become such a serious matter that the Karachi police chief had to hold a press conference to sound the alert and announce steps that are planned to control this massacre on Karachi roads. The most vulnerable in this mayhem on our streets are the motorcycle riders who form 57% of the victims. This was stating the obvious as it can be seen by all and sundry every day on our streets.

Mobility on motorcycles has also increased tremendously with the advent of home-delivery services ordered online. People sitting comfortably in their homes just pick up their phone to order and very soon a motorcycle rider hits the road and travelling at record-breaking speeds attempts to deliver what the impatient customer awaits and in some cases keeps repeatedly calling to further increase the haste of the delivery person.

The threshold of danger increases with the onset of darkness as most of these bike riders do not have back lights to indicate which way he intends to navigate his motorcycle or make a sudden stop to check his whereabouts with the guiding map.

About traffic lights and one-way streets the less said the better. Every day I see them being violated and in many cases the violators’ motorbikes are decorated by the emblems of the eating houses to whom they belong. Seriously, the owners of these establishments should take serious note of this and ensure that bikes that have their logos are seen to be respectful of traffic laws and signs posted for welfare of the vehicles plying on our roads.

While the main victims of traffic accidents are bike riders the main perpetrators are guess who? Yes the big vehicles, and specially dumper trucks whose volume on Karachi roads has substantially increased with the increase in construction activity such as the Malir Expressway. I was surprised that while the traffic police has announced a ten-day campaign for motorcyclists to convince them of wearing a helmet and adopt other safety measures like proper use of indicators they have no such plan for heavy vehicles like dumpers.

Shows the power and influence of their owners. In my opinion the most urgent step to be taken is to check that all drivers have a valid driving licence. It is common knowledge that many of these vehicles are being driven by their cleaners and others who do not have the required licence or training.

Also heavy vehicles plying at breakneck speeds are like battering rams running wild on our roads and it should be ensured that this does not happen resulting in the victims being crushed even when they are driving on the side of the road like that professor who was happily moving to his new house when his dreams were crushed by an irresponsible dumper truck driver.

In years gone by a vital instrument to safeguard not only the drivers but others on the same road was the strict enforcement of vehicle fitness certificates. I still remember long lines of public vehicles that even included horse-drawn carriages lined up in the open spaces around the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam for their yearly inspection.

I was wondering about it when I saw the announcement that the Sindh government has announced the introduction of new Motor Vehicle Fitness Certificates (MVFCs) with modern security features which is aimed to enhance vehicle fitness, ensure road safety, reduce environmental pollution, and prevent the issuance of fake certificates, while boosting government revenue.

I sincerely hope that all this is ensured as major accidents not only in Karachi but also up-country are taking place because of vehicles plying with faulty brakes and other faults that lead to tragedies that at times wipe out entire families and leave such tragic consequences as entire wedding parties being wiped out and only the bride or bridegroom left alive to suffer the torments of such tragedies.

It is heartening to note that top bosses in the police hierarchy are concerned about rising traffic incidents and resultant fatalities in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi. It is hoped that apart from educating motorcycle drivers they will also ensure that heavy vehicles plying on our roads have valid safety certificates and their drivers have the requisite driving licences so that Karachi roads can stop being the death traps for innocent Karachi residents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024