Gold prices continue to lose ground

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to lose ground on Friday, as global rates inched closer to $2,600 per ounce, traders said.

Down by Rs2,000 and Rs1,715, gold prices now stood at Rs271,300 per tola and Rs232,596 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value dropped by $20, settling for $2,601 per ounce with silver trading at $29 per ounce. Local silver prices held steady at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, according to the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024