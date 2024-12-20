China’s 2025 steel demand to fall 1.5% on year, state research institute says

BEIJING: China’s steel demand is forecast to fall 1.5% in 2025 and drop 4.4% in 2024 from the year before, the state-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute (MPI) said on Friday.

China’s steel consumption in 2024 and 2025 is forecast at 863 million metric tons and 850 million tons, respectively, it added.

Chinese steel prices hit 3-month low on poor construction demand

The world’s largest steel producer manufactured a total of 929.19 million tons of crude steel in the first 11 months of 2024, down 2.7% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday.