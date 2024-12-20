AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Pakistan

‘Draft of Pink Rock Salt Policy to be presented to CM’

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: In order to increase the export of pink salt, Punjab government has decided to establish special economic zones. The provincial government would request the federal government to impose a ban on the export of raw salt produced in Punjab. All resources would be utilized to enhance the export of pink salt.

Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani disclosed this during a meeting held on Thursday.

He further mentioned that the draft of the Pink Rock Salt Policy 2024 would soon be presented to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval. In collaboration with the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), a processing zone for salt will be established within the salt range.

The Minister also highlighted that in line with the Chief Minister Punjab’s vision, pink salt exporters would be equipped with modern technology. Protecting pink salt from wastage is a priority for the Chief Minister. In this regard, the planning, branding, marketing, and international certification of pink salt will be given special attention.

He added that land would be provided to exporters at discounted rates, and the Punjab government would bear the infrastructure costs. Discounted loans would be provided through the Bank of Punjab. The option of adopting a profit-sharing model was also considered.

The meeting was attended by Secretary for Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal, DG Mines and Minerals, Mansoor Ahmad, MD PSIC, Sarah Umar, and other officials.

