Speakers urge immediate global action on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar, while reminding the global community of its commitment with the people of Kashmir and highlighting Indian atrocities against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), have urged immediate global action on Kashmir, saying it was a matter of life and death for millions of people.

Addressing a seminar titled, “Kashmir Conflict: Human Rights Challenges” organised by the Directorate of External Linkages and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), under the chairmanship of APHC Convener Ghulam Mohammad Safi, they emphasised that the Kashmir dispute, with its deep historical roots, remains a matter of life and death for millions of people.

They pointed out the severe human rights violations faced by the Kashmiri people, particularly, at the hands of Indian forces.

They described India’s illegal and unconstitutional occupation of the territory since the partition of India in 1947, which led to the subjugation of Kashmiris, depriving them of their fundamental rights. Speakers highlighted the ongoing atrocities, including killings, torture, disappearances, and the violation of women’s dignity, which have continued for decades.

They urged the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and play their role in resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the UN.

Safi, in his address, drew a parallel between the oppression faced by Kashmiris and Palestinians, stating that both India and Israel practice state terrorism.

He stressed that Kashmiris have consistently demanded their right to self-determination, a right recognised by the UN. He also reaffirmed the APHC’s stance on seeking a comprehensive solution to the Kashmir issue through tripartite talks, rejecting any form of bilateral negotiations with India.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, speaking as a chief guest, emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the people of Kashmir and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to a just and lasting solution.

Daniyal said, “We stand by our Kashmiri brethren,” adding no effort will be spared to expose the atrocities of Indian forces against the Kashmiri people. He said that displacement of Kashimiri population from Kashmir was a major issue, and highlighted that more than 50,000 Kashmiris had been displaced, citing a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

He criticised the Modi-led Indian government for abrogating Articles 370 and 35A and said it was a move to alter the region’s demography by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory. After this move, the Government of India began to erode the Muslim identity of the state by illegally and unconstitutionally granting domicile of Kashmir to non-state residents. “Over 25,000 domiciles have been issued to non-Kashmiris, violating Article 49 of the Geneva Convention,” Daniyal added.

The Modi government is committing widespread human rights abuses in the IOK, including extrajudicial killings, mass detentions, forced resettlements, torturing and rape. The human rights watchdogs and international community are playing the role of a mute spectator even after seeing all this, he added.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said the Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices for their freedom struggle and their sacrifices will never go in vain. He also condemned the media blackouts, restrictions on freedom of expression, and repeated curfews, noting that the IIOJK had experienced over 418 complete media blackouts in recent years.

Daniyal said that Kashmir issue was raised on every international forum including UK Parliament and European Union. “We will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024