LHC orders cancellation of FIR

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered cancellation of a FIR registered by Sialkot police under a repealed law, “The Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021”.

The court disposed of a petition of Naseer Ahmad seeking pre-arrest bail in a case lodged under section 3 of the ordinance by Kotali police, Sialkot.

Earlier, the court noted that FIR was registered under a law which was originally promulgated in 2021 and finally elapsed in 2022 as it was not tabled in the parliament.

The court, therefore, directed the SHO concerned to get cancelled the FIR and submit a cancellation report before the concerned area magistrate.

