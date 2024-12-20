AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-20

PACRA upgrades SSGC’s credit ratings

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has upgraded the credit ratings of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) which portrays the enhancement in the company’s operational efficiency along with the turnaround in its financial performance which is expected to strengthen in the coming periods.

The PACRA has upgraded the Company’s Long-Term Rating to AA- and Short-Term Rating to A1 from A+ and A1 respectively.

SSGC is Pakistan’s leading integrated public-limited large-scale natural gas utility Company responsible for sole transmission and distribution of gas in Sindh and Balochistan. Government of Pakistan (GoP) directly and indirectly owns the majority of the shareholding of the Company.

Through rigorous measures and comprehensive strategy implementation by the management and Board of Directors, SSGC has recorded a consecutive decline in reported UFG losses for the past three years. Extensive initiatives undertaken by the Company’s Board of Directors and management has resulted in an unprecedented decline in UFG in Balochistan region during FY 2024, along with notable success in Karachi, with UFG percentage loss restricted to a single digit.

Subsequently, SSGC’s net loss has decreased from PKR 11.44 billion during FY 2021-22 to Rs 1.60 billion during FY 2022-23. Although still above its regulatory benchmark, SSGC remains optimistic about its future trajectory of UFG losses. Furthermore, the Company has initiated a massive rehabilitation program to address system leakages and strengthen network integrity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSGC PACRA credit ratings

Comments

200 characters

PACRA upgrades SSGC’s credit ratings

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories