AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-5.43%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.59%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-10.09%)
DCL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-7.31%)
DFML 36.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-8.35%)
DGKC 91.55 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-6.66%)
FCCL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.03%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-9.78%)
HUBC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -9.56 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.85%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-8.73%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.03%)
MLCF 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.8%)
NBP 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.93 (-8.93%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.26 (-4.65%)
PAEL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.53%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.38 (-4.23%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.28%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-6.95%)
SEARL 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.98%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
TOMCL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 53.19 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-8.36%)
UNITY 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-10.53%)
BR100 11,420 Decreased By -469.8 (-3.95%)
BR30 35,297 Decreased By -2059.1 (-5.51%)
KSE100 106,573 Decreased By -4497.1 (-4.05%)
KSE30 33,468 Decreased By -1441.2 (-4.13%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France says bird flu-free after month without outbreaks

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: France has declared itself to be free of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the absence of new outbreaks for more than a month, though the country remains on high alert for the virus that has been spreading rapidly in Europe, the agriculture ministry said.

France had recorded 12 farm outbreaks of the disease, commonly called bird flu, since early August, as well as three cases among backyard poultry, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Canada detects its first presumptive human H5 bird flu case

But surveillance was lifted in the past week at the locations of the most recent cases, it said.

The return to bird flu-free status under international rules could help French trade by leading some importing countries to lift restrictions typically introduced following bird flu outbreaks.

“Good news for our poultry sector, enabled by the vaccination strategy implemented since October 2023 and which will continue in 2025,” acting Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said in a post on X regarding the bird flu-free status.

France launched a year ago a vaccination programme for farm ducks, which are notably reared for foie gras pate and are seen as particularly vulnerable to bird flu. The United States, meanwhile, is grappling with transmission of bird flu to cattle and humans.

The country on Wednesday reported its first severe human case of bird flu after suspected contact with an infected backyard flock.

france bird flu

Comments

200 characters

France says bird flu-free after month without outbreaks

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories