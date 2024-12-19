AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.02 (-7.89%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.55%)
CNERGY 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-10.55%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-9.92%)
DFML 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-9.75%)
DGKC 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-5.89%)
FCCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
FFBL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.97%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.71%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-6.89%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.14%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-9.98%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.44%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-7.11%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-9.84%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.26 (-4.65%)
PAEL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.2%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.38 (-5.25%)
PRL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.41%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 99.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.18%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-9.55%)
UNITY 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-11.7%)
BR100 11,365 Decreased By -524.9 (-4.41%)
BR30 35,070 Decreased By -2286.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 106,293 Decreased By -4777.4 (-4.3%)
KSE30 33,397 Decreased By -1512.3 (-4.33%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:03pm

MANILA: The Philippine central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75% on Thursday, its governor said, reducing the overnight borrowing rate for a third straight meeting.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said the decision to cut rates was based on the central bank’s assessment that inflation expectations were well anchored and that economic growth was expected to remain firm but subdued.

Philippine central bank says will take ‘measured approach’ in easing cycle

All 24 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Bangko Setnral ng Pilipinas to cut its target reverse repurchase rate by 25 bps. The easing brought the target rate to its lowest since February 2023, when the rate was raised to 6%.

Philippine central bank

Comments

200 characters

Philippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

KSE-100 suffers 4,000-point loss, falls below 107,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories