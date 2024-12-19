AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.02 (-7.89%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.98%)
DFML 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-9.77%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-5.18%)
FCCL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.29%)
FFBL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-5.13%)
FFL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-9.78%)
HUBC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.07 (-8.41%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.14%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-9.98%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
MLCF 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7%)
NBP 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.58 (-9.91%)
OGDC 211.01 Decreased By ▼ -9.75 (-4.42%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-7.74%)
PIBTL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-9.09%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.88 (-4.99%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.56%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-7.73%)
SEARL 100.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.25%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-9.89%)
UNITY 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-11.7%)
BR100 11,416 Decreased By -474.2 (-3.99%)
BR30 35,281 Decreased By -2075.5 (-5.56%)
KSE100 106,403 Decreased By -4667.4 (-4.2%)
KSE30 33,426 Decreased By -1483 (-4.25%)
Oil retreats on demand concerns after Fed signals slower easing ahead

Reuters Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 12:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts in 2025, which could hurt economic growth and reduce fuel demand.

Brent futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.12 a barrel by 0701 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $70.19.

The declines reversed most of the benchmark contracts’ gains from Wednesday, when prices settled higher as US crude stocks fell and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected.

Prices weakened after US central bankers issued projections pointing to two quarter-point interest rate cuts in 2025 on concerns about rising inflation.

That was half a point less than they had anticipated as of September.

“After yesterday’s FOMC meeting, the Fed has now portrayed a less dovish monetary policy guidance next year…(this) implies lesser (trading) liquidity that may put a cap on demand for oil,” said OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong. Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Oil prices up after US crude stocks fall

“The demand-supply balance going into 2025 continues to look unfavourable and predictions of more than 1.0 million bpd demand growth in 2025 look stretched in our opinion.

Even if OPEC+ continues to withhold production, the market may still be in surplus,“ DBS Bank’s energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar said.

Although demand in the first half of December rose year-on-year, volumes remained lower than expected by some analysts.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note that global oil demand growth for December so far was 700,000 barrels per day less than it had expected, and for the year-to-date, global demand had risen by 200,000 bpd less than it had forecast in November 2023.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed US crude stocks fell by 934,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 13, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

While the drawdown was less than expected, the market found support in the data as US crude exports rose by 1.8 million bpd last week to 4.89 million bpd.

