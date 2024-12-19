AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Tezgam Express catches fire; inquiry ordered

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: Tezgam Express train, leaving for Karachi from Lahore caught fire on Wednesday near Changa Manga railway station.

Rescue 1122 staff and railways administration controlled the fire. After detaching the Brake Van, the train departed for Karachi.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways has constituted a three-member committee comprising senior officials, including the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage), and Deputy Chief Commercial Manager. The committee has been tasked to complete the investigation and submit its report to the headquarters within two days.

Initial investigations by railways and rescue authorities revealed no evidence of flammable substances in the brake van of Tezgam Express.

To ensure a transparent inquiry, all aspects of the incident will be thoroughly examined. If negligence on the part of a private contractor is found, their performance guarantee will be forfeited, and strict legal action will be taken. The Railway Police will also fulfill its responsibilities in the matter, and an FIR has been lodged at the Railway Police Station, Lahore.

It is noteworthy that there were no casualties in the incident, and all passengers remained safe. Pakistan Railways' safety measures implemented over the past year have been instrumental in preventing train fire incidents. This year, no passenger has been injured or lost their life in such incidents.

