Ufone 4G & ConnectHear partner to deliver AI-powered assistive technologies for disaster response

KARACHI: Ufone 4G, a leading telecommunications provider in Pakistan announced a partnership with ConnectHear, South Asia’s leading assistive technology startup, aimed at transforming disaster response for deaf communities across the country.

Backed by funding from the GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges, the initiative will utilize cutting-edge AI technology to ensure that Deaf individuals have access to life-saving information during emergencies such as floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

In Pakistan, where over 10 million people are deaf or hard of hearing, the need for inclusive communication tools during emergencies is critical. Recent reports show that Pakistan is amongst the ten most affected countries by climate-related disasters, with over 30 million people impacted by severe floods in 2022 alone.

During such disasters, communication networks are often disrupted, and vital information fails to reach those who need it most. This creates significant risks for Deaf individuals, who are frequently excluded from early warning systems due to communication barriers.

To address this, the Ufone 4G – ConnectHear partnership will focus on enhancing ConnectHear’s virtual interpretation services to function in low-connectivity environments and developing an AI-powered system that automatically generates early warning messages in sign language. These advancements will allow Deaf individuals to receive critical, real-time updates during emergencies, bridging the gap in disaster communication for this underserved segment of the population.

