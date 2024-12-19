Regulation of single-use plastics: EPA Punjab starts online registration

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Agency has started the online registration of plastic product producers, distributors, consumers, collectors, and recyclers.

The registration process for plastic products launched to discourage plastic use in the province started on Wednesday (December 18, 2024) and will continue until December 31.

Imran Hamid Sheikh, DG of Environment Punjab, in a formal letter to all the Deputy Commissioners, has instructed convening Plastic Management Committee meetings at the district level and starting the online registration of the stakeholders.

The online registration portal is available at epd.punjab.gov.pk, according to the DG Environment.

During the campaign, the use of plastic products and the recycling process will be regulated, said the spokesperson of the Punjab Environment Protection Agency, Sajid Bashir.

The committee will develop strategies related to plastic management at the district level. The spokesman said all stakeholders, including Chambers of Commerce and Industries, will be involved in the registration campaign.

The committee will work towards reducing plastic waste and promoting alternative sources, added Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The notification says that the EPA is going to start Pakistan’s first-ever online registration of plastic product producers, distributors, consumers, collectors, and recyclers under Regulation 4 of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastic Product) Regulations 2023. The agency sought the cooperation and active role of the district administration to complete the process seamlessly as soon as possible.

