ABL enters into strategic partnership with Haball

LAHORE: Allied Bank entered into a strategic partnership with Haball, a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, to launch an innovative digital supply chain Islamic finance product in Pakistan.

The partnership was formalized in a ceremony at Allied Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, attended by Shahid Amir - Chief Islamic Banking, Mohsin Mithani - Chief Digital Banking Group, Muhammad Zaman - Group Head Digital Banking Group at Allied Bank, and Omer Bin Ahsan - CEO Haball (Pvt) Limited, along with senior executives from both organizations.

Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer at Allied Bank, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration is a major milestone in our efforts to drive digital innovation in Pakistan’s supply chain finance sector. Allied Bank remains committed to delivering value-added solutions that help our clients thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

“Pakistani supply chains are predominantly driven by SMEs, and they face substantial challenges in accessing liquidity and financing. This collaboration will help businesses fulfill their financial needs in a timely manner, in line with the seasonal demands of the market, and in a Shariah-compliant manner,” said Omer Ahsan, CEO of Haball.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024