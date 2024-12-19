AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Markets Print 2024-12-19

Gold prices edge down

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged lower as the dollar held firm on Wednesday, with investors awaiting a key US Federal Reserve decision expected to shape market sentiment and gold’s trajectory by outlining the central bank’s 2025 outlook. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $2,637.13 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). US gold futures were down 0.3% at $2,653.20. The Fed’s 2025 economic projections and decision are due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST. “What markets will truly focus on is the tone set by Jerome Powell. A hawkish stance could drive Treasury yields higher and bolster the dollar, putting downward pressure on gold prices,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

“Conversely, a more cautious tone might provide some support for bullion.” While markets are pricing in a 99% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut during this meeting, the chances of another reduction in January stand at only 17%. Non-yielding gold tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment. Traders are also watching out for key US GDP and inflation data due later this week that could further shape expectations around monetary policy.

“I do see the consolidation as a continuation pattern within the longer term uptrend in gold. I think that trend will re-exert itself in the first quarter of 2025,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Grant highlighted that bullion remains underpinned by easing central bank policies, geopolitical tensions, sustained buying by central banks, and rising global political instability.

