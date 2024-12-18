AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

What is Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in National Assembly?

BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 09:18pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb introduced the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday, aiming to further amend certain tax laws to tighten the government’s grip on non-filers.

The bill proposes certain restrictions on non-filers, including not allowing them to purchase vehicles over 800cc, operate/open bank accounts, and transfer of immoveable property.

The proposed restrictions are aimed at bringing non-filers into the tax net.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs3,440 billion during the first four months of the financial year 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs3,636 billion set for July-October, reflecting a shortfall of Rs196 billion.

Key provisions of the proposed bill:

  • To prohibit non-filers from opening/operating bank accounts
  • To bar transfer of immoveable property by non-filers
  • To restrict non-filers from buying vehicles with engine capacities exceeding 800CC, although they may still purchase motorcycles, rickshaws, and tractors.
  • To have an authority to freeze non-filers’ bank accounts and seize their properties

Here is the full text of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024:

Pakistan Economy National Assembly Taxes tax collection taxpayers Tax Laws income tax tax evasion tax system tax rates sales tax evaders non filers tax shortfall Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amending tax laws

Comments

200 characters

What is Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in National Assembly?

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read more stories