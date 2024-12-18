AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Halep, Cruz Hewitt handed wildcards for Australian Open qualifying

AFP Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 05:30pm

MELBOURNE: Simona Halep was handed a wildcard for Australian Open qualifying Wednesday as the two-time Grand Slam champion attempts to ramp up her return to tennis following a doping ban.

Also handed a wildcard for qualifying at the first major of the year next month in Melbourne is 16-year-old Cruz Hewitt, the son of Australia’s former world number one Lleyton Hewitt.

The 33-year-old Romanian Halep was suspended in October 2022 and returned to the sport in March after having her ban reduced from four years to nine months.

The former world number one has denied knowingly doping.

“The thought of returning to Australia after three years is exciting and I’m very grateful to the tournament for this opportunity,” said Halep, now ranked 887th.

Nick Kyrgios to team up with Djokovic for Brisbane International doubles

“I have been working hard to get ready for the 2025 season,” said Halep, the 2018 runner-up in Melbourne.

“The Australian Open has provided me with some of the best moments in my career so I can’t wait to be back in Melbourne and playing in front of the Aussie fans.”

Nearly 30 years after his father qualified for his first Australian Open with a qualifying wildcard, Cruz Hewitt will bid to do the same.

Final-round qualifying matches will be played on January 9, with main-draw action starting three days later.

