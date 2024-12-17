AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.25 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.32%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.58%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
FFBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.77%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
HUBC 133.02 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.25%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.36%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.48%)
OGDC 231.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.61%)
PAEL 37.66 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.23%)
PIBTL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 211.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.45%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.89%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,452 Increased By 282.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,740 Increased By 80.7 (0.22%)
Sports

Nick Kyrgios to team up with Djokovic for Brisbane International doubles

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 10:20am

Record 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will team up with former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to play doubles at the Brisbane International, the Australian said.

The pair, who have developed a friendship after once being at loggerheads when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic “boneheaded” and a “tool”, will use the Dec. 29-Jan. 5 ATP 250 event as a warm-up for next month’s Australian Open.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour, with the Australian winning the first two encounters in 2017 before losing in four sets in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Kyrgios shared a picture of their meeting at Wimbledon, writing: “Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there”. Organisers of the Brisbane International did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kyrgios, who is also scheduled to play in the Dec. 19-22 World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, has played just one singles tour match in the last two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

Nick Kyrgios vows to ‘shut up’ doubters with December comeback

He is set to make his competitive singles return in Brisbane and will play at the Australian Open with a protected ranking of 21st, where he will also be reunited with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special Ks” as juniors, claimed their only major title in 2022 at Melbourne Park.

The 2025 Australian Open will run from Jan. 12-26.

