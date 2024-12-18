AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks edge up after inflation data, Fed decision in focus

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 03:16pm

Energy companies boosted UK’s main stock index on Wednesday, with investors parsing key inflation data for clues on the future course of domestic policy and keenly awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later in the day.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.3% as of 0900 GMT, but still hovering around the near one-month low hit on Tuesday.

The domestically focussed FTSE midcap 250 edged up 0.1%.

Energy was among the top sectoral gainers, up 0.7%, likely boosted by higher crude oil prices.

Meanwhile telecom stocks were the worst hit with a 1.2% decline.

Just a day ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision, data showed British inflation rose to an eight-month high in November.

But offering some relief was an underlying measure of price growth holding steady, weighing on the sterling and in turn, also boosting stocks.

“Coming on the back of the stronger-than-expected rebound in wage growth in yesterday’s release, there is almost no chance of the BoE delivering an early Christmas present with another interest-rate cut tomorrow,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

Traders expect the BoE to cut rates by around 58 basis points in 2025, versus the 53 bps seen prior to the data, LSEG data showed.

UK stocks fall after surprise contraction in Oct GDP

This week’s main event is the Fed’s policy outcome later in the day, where a 25-bps cut is expected.

All eyes will be on the summary of economic projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell for any hints on next year’s policy easing.

Kingfisher rose 1% after the home improvement retailer agreed to sell its loss-making Brico Depot Romania business to Altex Romania for an enterprise value of 70 million euros ($74 million).

OSB Group slumped 7%, and was among the top decliners on the FTSE 250 index, after Peel Hunt downgraded the British lender’s stock.

UK stocks

Comments

200 characters

UK stocks edge up after inflation data, Fed decision in focus

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories