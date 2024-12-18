Bank of Korea flags downside risk to economic growth after martial law

SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank governor said on Wednesday there was downside risk to its forecasts for economic growth in 2024 and 2025, after impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law declaration earlier this month.

There is a high possibility the economy will expand 2.1% this year, compared with 2.2% projected three weeks earlier, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said, adding that the bank’s forecast of 1.9% for next year might also be lowered.

Rhee said the central bank intervened when the won weakened sharply after Yoon’s martial law attempt on Dec. 3 and that the bank would intervene again if volatility heightened in the foreign exchange market.