AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 213.51 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.76%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
DCL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.23%)
FCCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.13%)
FFBL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
FFL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.47%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
KEL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
KOSM 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.76%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
NBP 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.86 (-9.3%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.38%)
PAEL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PIBTL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
PPL 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.66%)
PRL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.51%)
PTC 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SEARL 107.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.34%)
TELE 9.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TREET 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
TRG 60.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
UNITY 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.79%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,737 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.36%)
KSE100 114,093 Decreased By -767.2 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,936 Decreased By -260 (-0.72%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US FDA warns online vendors selling unapproved weight-loss drugs

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:32am

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has sent warning letters to four companies for selling unapproved versions of GLP-1 drugs including semaglutide and tirzepatide, the active ingredients in popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

The letters were issued to Xcel Peptides, Swisschems, Summit Research and Prime Peptides last week after the U.S. health regulator conducted a review of their respective websites in October.

The websites indicate that their products are labeled as “research use only” or “not for human consumption or clinical use.” However, evidence gathered by the FDA establishes that these products are actually intended to be used as drugs for humans.

The agency also sent a warning letter to Veronvy, which offers unapproved and misbranded oral GLP-1 products, including one that claims to be approved by the FDA.

The FDA has observed that the website offers misbranded products that misleadingly suggest that the drug products are approved or endorsed by the agency in some way.

Reckitt’s Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US: FDA

The companies must inform the agency within 15 business days of receiving the letter, outlining the specific actions taken to address any violations. Failure to adequately address the violations may result in legal action including, without limitation, seizure and injunction, the FDA said.

Semaglutide is an active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s, Wegovy and Ozempic, while Eli Lilly’s,diabetes drug sold as Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound use the ingredient tirzepatide.

Some of the websites were also offering retatrutide, Eli Lilly’s experimental next generation weight-loss drug.

The companies have previously sued various medical spas, compounding facilities and clinics for selling products purporting to contain the active ingredients.

US FDA U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Comments

200 characters

US FDA warns online vendors selling unapproved weight-loss drugs

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories