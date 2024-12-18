Practice test held for Hiffz students

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation’s Education Department (Madaris) recently organized a large-scale practice test for Huffaz students in preparation for the upcoming annual Rabita-ul-Madaris examinations.

The event saw the participation of a significant number of boys and girls, who were assessed under the supervision of experienced teachers.

The examination process was inspected by key officials, including Alkhidmat Karachi Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, Director HR Habib Ur Rehman, Director Mawakhat Program Yusuf Mohiuddin, Director Community Services Qazi Syed Sadruddin, and a visiting delegation from Alkhidmat Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Rashid Qureshi highlighted Alkhidmat Karachi’s longstanding commitment to Quranic education since 1976.

