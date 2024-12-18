Control room with AI, drone cameras to supervise town planning: LDA

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has said that the control room comprising artificial intelligence and drone cameras would supervise the working of town planning, engineering, housing and metropolitan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday. The Additional DGs, chief engineer LDA, chief engineer TEPA, MD WASA, chief town planners, chief metropolitan planning and officers concerned were also present. On this occasion, the LDA DG briefed the Chief Secretary about the reforms made in the facilitation centre and the under-construction central monitoring system (control room).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the LDA to ease the provision of services to the citizens through the use of information technology. He averred that the provision of facility of online approval of maps, online availability of property status and sifting of records by the LDA was a milestone. He appreciated the initiative of LDA to recover 850 kanals of valuable land. He directed the LDA officials to ensure title ownership in its schemes and expedite development works in the LDA City housing scheme. He also inspected the LDA Citizen Facilitation Center and Identification Cell and issued instructions regarding the grant of online approval for commercial building maps.

