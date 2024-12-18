AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

Kurram district: 29 children die due to lack of treatment, roads’ closure since Oct

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:50am

PESHAWAR: 29 children have died to lack of treatment and closure of roads in the sectarian volatile tribal Kurram district, wherein the shortage of gas, oil, edibles and medicines has multiplied the agonies of the residents.

Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Parachinar, Dr Syed Mir Hassan Jan has confirmed the deaths of 29 children due to not availing of treatment and other facilities since October 1, 2024 in the hospital and several other people have died due to the lack of surgical operational facilities.

“In case of failure in the provision of life saving drugs and other facilities, the situation can turned worst,” warned the MS.

On the other hand the means of communications including roads in the district including in the district including its headquarters Parachinar and Pak-Afghan border are closed since last 69 days, which has triggered the scarcity of edibles, oil, gas and medicines in the area and people are facing hardships.

Asadullah, a social figure of the district has called for immediate securing and opening of the roads, highways and Afghan border on emergency basis to prevent a looming human tragedy in the district.

He said that he is making all-out efforts to meet the food requirements of the needy person of the district. However, the closure of the roads creating the shortage of edibles with each passing day, he added.

On the other hand, district administration has said that the adjourned grand jirga at Kohat is being re-activated to resolve the problem through negotiations and opening of roads while various steps also being taken for the restoration of peace.

