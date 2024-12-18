84 visas issued to Indian Yatrees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Yatrees (pilgrims) for their visit to the sacred Shri Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal District of Punjab.

The religious rites are scheduled to take place from December 19-25, 2024.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey.

He said Pakistan’s government and people always welcome Hindu and Sikh pilgrims to freely perform rites at their religious places.

He said Pakistan has been doing its best to provide all the required facilities and fool proof security to the pilgrims and Hindu temples and Sikh Gurdwaras.

