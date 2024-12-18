AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 214.00 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (3%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
DCL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.41%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.52%)
FCCL 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.51%)
FFBL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
HUBC 138.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KOSM 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.63%)
MLCF 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-9.16%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.83%)
PAEL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.5%)
PIBTL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
PPL 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.18%)
PRL 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PTC 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TOMCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
TREET 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TRG 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
UNITY 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.72%)
BR100 12,288 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 38,737 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.36%)
KSE100 114,208 Decreased By -653.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 35,983 Decreased By -212.8 (-0.59%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

84 visas issued to Indian Yatrees

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued 84 visas to a group of Indian Yatrees (pilgrims) for their visit to the sacred Shri Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal District of Punjab.

The religious rites are scheduled to take place from December 19-25, 2024.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding yatra and a fulfilling journey.

He said Pakistan’s government and people always welcome Hindu and Sikh pilgrims to freely perform rites at their religious places.

He said Pakistan has been doing its best to provide all the required facilities and fool proof security to the pilgrims and Hindu temples and Sikh Gurdwaras.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan visas Indian Yatrees Shri Katas Raj Temples

Comments

200 characters

84 visas issued to Indian Yatrees

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories