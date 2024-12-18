AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.36%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.4%)
DCL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.12%)
DGKC 104.01 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.53%)
FCCL 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.51%)
FFBL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
FFL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
KEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-7.38%)
MLCF 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.78%)
NBP 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -6.86 (-9.3%)
OGDC 224.89 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1%)
PAEL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.07%)
PIBTL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
PPL 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.17%)
PRL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.68%)
PTC 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TOMCL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
TPLP 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.4%)
UNITY 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.19%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 26.5 (0.22%)
BR30 38,876 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
KSE100 114,222 Decreased By -638.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 35,991 Decreased By -204.6 (-0.57%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

Over 1100 surgeries performed under children’s heart surgeries programme

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Dec, 2024 09:01am

LAHORE: Over 1100 innocent children have undergone successful surgeries under the ‘Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program’ and the scope of the program is being expanded, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

While addressing a meeting regarding the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the minister said that the coordination of the relevant departments is being further improved to make the program successful. Feedback has been taken from all the relevant government children’s hospitals regarding this program.

There has been a clear reduction in the waiting list for surgeries of innocent children under this program. Before this program, parents of innocent children had to wait for months according to the waiting list for surgeries, he added. The capacity of government children’s hospitals in Punjab has also increased under this program. The Punjab government is ensuring transparency of the entire system of the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, he said.

Moreover, Khawaja Salman Rafique reached the site of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Dr. Farqad Alamgir and contractors were also present on this occasion.

The minister reviewed the ongoing progress at Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. The concerned contractors gave a briefing in this regard.

He said on this occasion that Jinnah Institute of Cardiology is the flagship program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Latest medical facilities will be provided to patients at Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Providing the best facilities to the public in the health sector is the top priority of the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Children’s Heart Surgery Programme

Comments

200 characters

Over 1100 surgeries performed under children’s heart surgeries programme

Stock rebound as KSE-100 crosses 116,000 amid economic optimism

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azma describes CM’s China visit as ‘turning point for Punjab’

Aleema says IK may ask expats to halt remittances

Cabinet gives the go-ahead to ‘Singapore Convention’

Sugar stock monitoring body notified

Target set for attaining 50/100 Mbps broadband speed

Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tax rates can be reduced if revenue generated effectively: FBR chief

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

Read more stories