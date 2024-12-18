Over 1100 surgeries performed under children’s heart surgeries programme

LAHORE: Over 1100 innocent children have undergone successful surgeries under the ‘Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program’ and the scope of the program is being expanded, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

While addressing a meeting regarding the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, the minister said that the coordination of the relevant departments is being further improved to make the program successful. Feedback has been taken from all the relevant government children’s hospitals regarding this program.

There has been a clear reduction in the waiting list for surgeries of innocent children under this program. Before this program, parents of innocent children had to wait for months according to the waiting list for surgeries, he added. The capacity of government children’s hospitals in Punjab has also increased under this program. The Punjab government is ensuring transparency of the entire system of the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, he said.

Moreover, Khawaja Salman Rafique reached the site of Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Dr. Farqad Alamgir and contractors were also present on this occasion.

The minister reviewed the ongoing progress at Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. The concerned contractors gave a briefing in this regard.

He said on this occasion that Jinnah Institute of Cardiology is the flagship program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Latest medical facilities will be provided to patients at Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Providing the best facilities to the public in the health sector is the top priority of the Punjab government.

