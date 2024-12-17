German diplomats to hold talks with HTS representatives in Damascus

BERLIN: German diplomats will hold their first talks with representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus on Tuesday, focusing on a transitional process for Syria and the protection of minorities, the German foreign ministry said.

“The possibilities of a diplomatic presence in Damascus are also being explored there,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, reiterating that Berlin was monitoring HTS closely in light of its roots in al Qaeda ideology.

“As far as one can tell, they have acted prudently so far,” the spokesperson added of the rebel group, which led the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad after years of war.