AGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
AIRLINK 208.93 Increased By ▲ 18.99 (10%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.2%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
DCL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
DGKC 103.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.67 (-6.07%)
FCCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.59%)
FFBL 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-4.44%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (9.29%)
HUMNL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
KEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
KOSM 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-5.76%)
NBP 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.24%)
OGDC 222.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.29 (-4.84%)
PAEL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.48%)
PIBTL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-2.09%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.92%)
SEARL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.18%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.33%)
TREET 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.5%)
UNITY 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German diplomats to hold talks with HTS representatives in Damascus

Reuters Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 01:40pm

BERLIN: German diplomats will hold their first talks with representatives of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus on Tuesday, focusing on a transitional process for Syria and the protection of minorities, the German foreign ministry said.

Back to school for many children in Damascus

“The possibilities of a diplomatic presence in Damascus are also being explored there,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, reiterating that Berlin was monitoring HTS closely in light of its roots in al Qaeda ideology.

“As far as one can tell, they have acted prudently so far,” the spokesperson added of the rebel group, which led the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad after years of war.

Syria Bashar al Assad Damascus German foreign ministry Hayat Tahrir al Sham German diplomats

Comments

200 characters

German diplomats to hold talks with HTS representatives in Damascus

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil prices nudge down on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories