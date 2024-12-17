AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
Thai baht little changed vs US dollar at 0205 GMT

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:11pm

BANGKOK: The Thai baht was little changed in morning trade on Tuesday as investors await policy meetings of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Thailand this week.

The baht was almost flat on the day, down just 0.03% at 34.055 per dollar at 0205 GMT.

Thai baht stronger vs US dollar at 0250 GMT

It has strengthened 0.3% against the dollar since the start of the year, and is Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.

Finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday he wanted a further interest rate cut to align with low inflation.

