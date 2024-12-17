Thai baht little changed vs US dollar at 0205 GMT

BANGKOK: The Thai baht was little changed in morning trade on Tuesday as investors await policy meetings of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Thailand this week.

The baht was almost flat on the day, down just 0.03% at 34.055 per dollar at 0205 GMT.

It has strengthened 0.3% against the dollar since the start of the year, and is Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.

Finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday he wanted a further interest rate cut to align with low inflation.