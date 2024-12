BANGKOK: The Thai baht rose in morning trade on Monday as the dollar weakened following jobs data that supports a US rate cut this month.

The baht was up 0.3% at 33.97 per dollar at 0250 GMT.

It has strengthened 0.4% against the dollar since the start of 2024, making it Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.