SC launches online feedback platform

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court launches online feedback form stakeholders engagement for judicial reform for public feedback.

As part of the ongoing judicial reforms aimed at improving service delivery and broadening access to justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, presided over a meeting on Monday at the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The session was attended by Mohammad Aurangzeb Khan, a representative of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Muhammad Salim Khan, registrar Supreme Court, Sher Shah, a development expert, and other core team members.

The session’s agenda cantered on reviewing progress in pivotal reform areas, including advancements in IT infrastructure, case management improvements, human resource optimisation, capacity building, training programmes, and the establishment of feedback mechanisms to engage stakeholders, including the general public.

During the meeting, the chief justice emphasised that these reforms aim to bring transformative changes across all levels of the judiciary, beginning with the Supreme Court and extending to lower courts. Acknowledging the vital role of inclusivity and collaboration, he highlighted the importance of gathering feedback from diverse stakeholders judges, lawyers, litigants, and citizens.

As part of the reform initiatives, the chief justice was briefed on the recently launched Online Feedback Form Stakeholders Engagement for Judicial Reform, now available on the Supreme Courts official website. This platform invites public suggestions to enhance service delivery and public engagement. The form can be accessed through the link: https://scp.gov.pk/Feed-back.aspx.

The chief justice expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the reform domains and commended the team for their dedication and efforts in driving these initiatives forward. The session concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering an inclusive, efficient, and transparent justice system.

