AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

New property tax assessment system to be effective from 2025: minister

Recorder Report Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is introducing a new system for property tax assessment under the Punjab Finance Act 2024, which will be effective from January 1, 2025.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the cabinet standing committee on legislative business and privatisation on Monday. Punjab Communication and Works and Law Minister Malik Saif Bhutta and Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq were also present.

On this occasion, the committee deliberated on a 12-point agenda, which included the appointment of two assessors in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tribunal, approval of Punjab Forest Depot and Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2023, amendments to the 254 Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 and Tax Rules for Immovable Urban Properties 1958. The reconstitution of the Punjab Health Foundation and the Boards of Engineers for Coal Mine Inspections was also discussed.

It approved over nine recommendations and directed the mines and minerals department to ensure merit-based appointment of competent members for the Workers Welfare Board and Mines Labor Housing Boards.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister emphasised that appointments should prioritise the welfare of workers and not merely reappoint individuals who have held board positions for years. He further instructed that any re-nominated board members must provide a detailed account of their contributions to workers’ welfare during their tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Punjab Excise and Taxation New property tax assessment system

Comments

200 characters

New property tax assessment system to be effective from 2025: minister

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

1,064,639 business women are income tax return filers

Read more stories