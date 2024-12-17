AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.45%)
BOP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
DGKC 106.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.59%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
FFBL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.3%)
FFL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 133.49 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.62%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.6%)
PAEL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.49%)
PIBTL 9.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 211.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.69%)
SEARL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TOMCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
TREET 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,393 Increased By 223.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 36,722 Increased By 63.3 (0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

Import clearance: FPCCI body urges FBR to restore green channel

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:00am

KARACHI: The Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Hardware Merchants, Nadeem Ahmed Kushtiwala has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restore the green channel for import clearance, so that commercial importers can easily clear their imported goods.

He made this statement while addressing the third meeting of the committee at the Federation House. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association Tariq Younis, Deputy Convener of the Committee Shaukat Ismail, Zahid Umar Nambaradar, Tariq Rashid, Aftab Paliwala, Irfan Ahmed and others.

Nadeem Kushtiwala, in response to members' complaints regarding the increase in LCL and FCL charges by shipping lines, said that shipping companies have raised yard charges, which we strongly condemn. He added that our demand is for the shipping companies to reverse the increased charges.

He further emphasized that the issuance of sales tax and income tax notices to traders and importers should be stopped, and before taking any action, FBR should take the leadership of FPCCI into confidence.

Nadeem Kushtiwala further stated that people are already suffering due to inflation, and any negative actions by FBR in these circumstances affect businesses, which directly impacts the consumers. He stressed the need for creating ease for importers and traders so that businesses can grow, helping the government achieve its revenue targets. He also said that the valuation rulings issued by the Valuation Department without considering stakeholders' evidence, as well as the decision to withdraw the implementation of Sections 236H and G for collecting advance income tax from importers, are not correct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI customs FBR imported goods Import clearance

Comments

200 characters

Import clearance: FPCCI body urges FBR to restore green channel

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories