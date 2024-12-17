Import clearance: FPCCI body urges FBR to restore green channel

KARACHI: The Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Hardware Merchants, Nadeem Ahmed Kushtiwala has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restore the green channel for import clearance, so that commercial importers can easily clear their imported goods.

He made this statement while addressing the third meeting of the committee at the Federation House. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association Tariq Younis, Deputy Convener of the Committee Shaukat Ismail, Zahid Umar Nambaradar, Tariq Rashid, Aftab Paliwala, Irfan Ahmed and others.

Nadeem Kushtiwala, in response to members' complaints regarding the increase in LCL and FCL charges by shipping lines, said that shipping companies have raised yard charges, which we strongly condemn. He added that our demand is for the shipping companies to reverse the increased charges.

He further emphasized that the issuance of sales tax and income tax notices to traders and importers should be stopped, and before taking any action, FBR should take the leadership of FPCCI into confidence.

Nadeem Kushtiwala further stated that people are already suffering due to inflation, and any negative actions by FBR in these circumstances affect businesses, which directly impacts the consumers. He stressed the need for creating ease for importers and traders so that businesses can grow, helping the government achieve its revenue targets. He also said that the valuation rulings issued by the Valuation Department without considering stakeholders' evidence, as well as the decision to withdraw the implementation of Sections 236H and G for collecting advance income tax from importers, are not correct.

