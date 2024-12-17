DC begins anti-polio drive

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at DHQ Mian Mir Hospital on Monday after administering polio drops to children under five.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) CO Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shojain Westro, CO (Health) and the UNICEF representatives were also present.

On this occasion, the DC said that they set a target of administering polio drops to over 2.2 million children in the special anti-polio campaign, which will conclude on December 22. He urged the polio teams to carry out the campaign as their responsibility and directed them that polio drops should be administered from door to door and no child should remain without the polio drops.

He emphasised that special focus should be given to missed and refused cases in the anti-polio campaign. “The goal was to make Lahore a polio-free city,” he said, adding that parents should also cooperate with the polio teams, as it was mandatory to administer two drops of polio to their children.

