Call for civil disobedience not withdrawn: Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Despite formation of a committee tasked with engaging in talks with the government, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Monday that the call for civil disobedience issued by jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan has not been withdrawn.

Speaking at a presser along with other senior PTI leaders, he said that the call for civil disobedience was made by Imran Khan and will remain in place.

He said that both PTI parliamentary committee and other senior PTI leaders fully support any directive issued by Imran Khan, emphasizing that it is the duty of every PTI worker and leader to adhere to his commands.

A day ago, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had commented on the possibility of negotiations with PTI, stating that no message had been received from the party thus far.

He advised PTI leadership that if they wished to engage in talks, they should soften their tone and approach. Without such an adjustment, he warned, negotiations would not be taken seriously.

PTI Imran Khan Gohar Ali Khan

