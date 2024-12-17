Cost of Diamer Bhasha Dam increases to Rs1.05trn

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik said that the cost of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project has increased from Rs479 billion to Rs1.05 trillion due to external and internal factors.

In written reply to a question, the minister told the National Assembly on Monday that the reasons of exchange rate from rupees 105.3 to 278.3 per US dollar from 2018 to 2024 and approximately 23.34 percent (Rs133 billion) cost of PC-I of the project. He said that 14.95 percent (Rs85 billion) cost increased due to change the design of the project. He said that cost to increase due to additional security deployment (Rs17 billion) and procurement (Rs9 billion) of helicopter as an additional scope owed to ensure safe transport of foreign expatriates’ staff working on the project. He said that 1.24 percent (Rs7 billion) due to additional of a new scope of Safe City Project owed to peculiar security situation.

The minister said that the current physical progress is 16.41 percent and 13.26 percent financial on November 30, 2024.

He said that according to the project implementation schedule provided in PC-I, the construction of the dame was envisaged to the completed in February 2029. However, he said that based on the current physical progress it is estimated that the construction of dam will be completed by December 2030.

Respond a supplementary question of a member of the House, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi said that Pakistan Railways registered record earnings of Rs87.5 billion during the last fiscal year.

He said that it became possible through implementation of financial restructuring plans aimed at reducing operational costs, optimising revenue generation and improving financial discipline.

The parliamentary secretary said passenger fare and freight tariffs have been indexed with fuel price. He said commercial management of thirteen trains has been outsourced for better efficiency and earning.

He said that Pakistan Railways has developed long-term strategic plans to revitalise the rail sector, improve service quality, enhance safety standards and ensure sustainability in revenue generation.

He said that currently the tentative value of Railway assets are Rs12,267.889 billion. He said that assets including track, railway stations, bridges, railway land, workshops, rescue diesel cranes and rolling stock.

He said up-gradation of ML-1, which is a rail link between Karachi and Peshawar, will increase the line’s capacity from thirty-four to one hundred and twenty trains per day.

The parliamentary secretary informed the House that 80 new high-capacity freight wagons and 32 passenger AC standard coaches will also be inducted this year to increase the revenue.

